SEATTLE — Thousands of students are flocking to Seattle’s Key Arena for WE DAY Seattle 2017!

Kids have to earn their way to the all-day event through local and global community service.

The day is filled with appearances from celebrities, performers, speakers and athletes, including Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, singer Ciara, Sounders star Jordan Morris, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, singer Alan stone, Lily Allen and more!

The event runs from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm Friday, April 21.