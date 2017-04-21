WATCH: Kaci interviews Sounders stars Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan at We Day Seattle
-
WATCH: Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson take the stage at We Day Seattle
-
15,000 students earn their way to We Day Seattle (VIDEO)
-
WATCH LIVE: WE DAY Seattle 2017
-
Kshama Sawant calls for wave of anti-Trump protests and strikes on May Day
-
Mid-winter break from winter? Walter says nice days ahead
-
-
Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart team up for We Day Seattle
-
Seattle police training for marches, protests on May Day
-
Squirrel eats mini ice cream cones every day at ice cream shop
-
Firefighter adopts baby he delivered
-
Firefighter adopts baby he delivered in ambulance
-
-
PHOTOS: Emerald City Comicon day 1
-
Wet and gusty through Wednesday afternoon, but Friday looks great!
-
White House looking to revive Obamacare repeal before 100-day deadline, sources say