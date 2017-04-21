× Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart team up for WE DAY

SEATTLE — Professional basketball players Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart brought their star power to WE DAY 2017.

Stewart and Bird joined other celebrities, performers and athletes at the event that celebrates kids’ performance of community service.

They joined Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, singer Ciara, Sounders star Jordan Morris, astronaut Buzz Aldrin and many more at the annual event.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday.

