LOS ANGELES - JUNE 28: Marie Ferdinand-Harris #24 of the Los Angeles Sparks guards as Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm drives the ball during the game on June 28, 2009 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2009 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart team up for WE DAY
SEATTLE — Professional basketball players Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart brought their star power to WE DAY 2017.
Stewart and Bird joined other celebrities, performers and athletes at the event that celebrates kids’ performance of community service.
They joined Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, singer Ciara, Sounders star Jordan Morris, astronaut Buzz Aldrin and many more at the annual event.