× Man wanted for allegedly threatening to blow up Thurston County school

LACEY, Wash. — Police are looking for a 23-year-old man they believe responsible for a bomb threat at a Thurston County elementary school on April 14.

Police say Teofilo Taufaasee walked into Pleasant Glade Elementary school with an apparent explosive device and a note that there were propane tanks planted throughout the school.

The school was safely evacuated and searched. No explosive devices were found.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of the suspect Wednesday. They identified Taufaasee as the alleged perpetrator Friday.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information. There is a $1,000 cash reward if your information submitted to Crime Stoppers leads to his arrest.

Those who spot Taufaasee are also encouraged to call 911.