× Inmate caught sneaking back into prison with contraband

ATLANTA, GA — A man is facing escape and contraband smuggling charges after he was caught sneaking back into an Atlanta prison with a duffel bag full of alcohol, cigarettes and other items.

Justin Stinson, 37, was serving time at Atlanta’s United States Penitentiary minimum security camp after a 2015 conviction on gun charges in Florida.

In the evening hours of February 3, Stinson escaped the facility by climbing through a hole in the fence. He then picked up the duffel bag full of items from a stopped vehicle before heading back to the prison.

As he was on his way, FBI officers arrested him and found the bag. It had a cellular phone, a pair of scissors, two large bottles of tequila, two cartons of cigarettes, four boxes of cigars and other food items.

Stinson was indicted on February 14 on charges of escape and contraband smuggling.

He is expected to be sentenced on June 28.