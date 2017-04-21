× Police investigating potential hazardous materials event in Bellevue; 1 suspect in custody

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Police are investigating a “potential hazardous materials event” after a man was found with hazardous materials on him Friday, Bellevue police said.

One suspect was taken into custody, officials said.

UPDATE: At this time BPD is continuing investigation. FBI Is not involved. One suspect in custody. Will keep updated as details arise. — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) April 21, 2017

Police responded to an incident about 2:20 p.m. near the intersection of 101st Avenue NE and NE 4th Street.

A bomb squad and a bomb defusing robot were seen by Q13 News reporters.

Little other information was immediately available. The exact nature of the incident was unknown.

NE 4th Street between 100 and 102 Avenues NE was closed, officials said.

This story is breaking and will be updated shortly.