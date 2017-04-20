Violent mall robber: Help ID Spokane Valley suspect accused of attacking Macy’s worker with stolen frying pan

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

Spokane Valley Police say Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for anyone providing information leading to an arrest of this robbery suspect.

Detectives say he became violent when confronted about stealing two frying pans from the Macy’s store at the Spokane Valley Mall — striking a store security worker in the face and shoulder with one of the pans — then taking off.

If you know his name, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or submit the tip at crimestoppersinlandnorthwest.org and reference #10018741.