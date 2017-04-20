Toby Rocha: Convicted high-violent felon fresh out of prison — already in the wind, wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

After recently being released from prison, The Department of Corrections says convicted felon, Toby Rocha, has failed to report to officers — breaking probation on an assault conviction.

He has a nationwide warrant for his arrest.

He’s a High-Violent Offender who DOC officers say has 51 convictions:

25 for Felony assaults on women and law enforcement, misdemeanor assaults with domestic violence, Violation of Protection Orders, Obstruction on Law Enforcement, Resisting Arrest and No Contact Order Violations with Domestic Violence Enhancements

26 for Felony drug possession, property crimes, theft and multiple driving offenses

Officers think he may be hiding in King County, but has several ties to the Richland and Kennewick areas.

He’s known to use the fake names:

Travis

Michael

Lee

Mike/Michael Amescua/Ameschua

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information. There is a $1,000 cash reward if your information submitted to Crime Stoppers leads to his arrest.