Sidewalk project aims to make safer route to school for Dearborn Park Elementary students

SEATTLE -- A new sidewalk project is expected to make it safer for kids walking and biking to school. The Seattle Department of Transportation is building new sidewalks, curb ramps, and planting strips near Dearborn Park Elementary School.

Construction crews are working on a stretch of South Orcas St from 25th Avenue South through 32nd Ave South. It is part of the Safe Routes to School initiative. Officials want to encourage more kids to walk to school by making safety improvements.

The Levy to Move Seattle is funding the construction. The sidewalk project should be complete by the end of summer.