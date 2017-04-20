Agencies offer ‘thoughts and prayers’ for injured Seattle officers

SEATTLE — Minutes after news broke that two Seattle police officers were shot during a robbery call in downtown Seattle, law enforcement and emergency agencies from around the Puget Sound were sending words of support.

One male officer and one female officer were taken to Harborview Medical Center, Seattle police said. According to the Seattle Police Foundation, both injured officers appear to be “alert and OK.”

One suspect has been detained and a second suspect has been found with significant injuries.

Agencies from across the area voiced their support for the injured officers.

Our thoughts are with the Seattle Police Dept. this afternoon. https://t.co/iUhiLE6HFc — Valley Regional Fire (@ValleyFire) April 20, 2017

Our thoughts are with Seattle PD right now. Several Officers injured as they responded to a robbery in progress. @SeattlePD — East Pierce Fire (@EastPierceFire) April 20, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers for our brothers and sisters @SeattlePD. Stay safe out there. — AuburnWA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) April 20, 2017

@SeattlePD Our thoughts and prayers are with our colleagues at Seattle PD — Bremerton Police (@BremertonPD) April 20, 2017

Praying these officers aren't seriously injured. https://t.co/iQhCnd2JeT — Renton Firefighters (@RentonFireL864) April 20, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers for our brothers and sisters @SeattlePD and for the Seattle community. https://t.co/kAaBpzoY2F — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) April 20, 2017

We can only hope that the Officers will be ok https://t.co/RsDkuW1dhM — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) April 20, 2017