Agencies offer ‘thoughts and prayers’ for injured Seattle officers

SEATTLE — Minutes after news broke that two Seattle police officers were shot during a robbery call in downtown Seattle, law enforcement and emergency agencies from around the Puget Sound were sending words of support.
One male officer and one female officer were taken to Harborview Medical Center, Seattle police said. According to the Seattle Police Foundation, both injured officers appear to be “alert and OK.”
One suspect has been detained and a second suspect has been found with significant injuries.
Agencies from across the area voiced their support for the injured officers.