Seahawks open regular season at Green Bay; play 4 prime-time games

SEATTLE — Here we go, football fans. The Seattle Seahawks 2017 schedule is set.

All the details were released by the Seahawks at 5 p.m. Thursday. Nine games will be broadcast on Q13 FOX, including the first three games.

Below is the team’s full schedule, including game dates, times and broadcast channel:

The first home game is Sept. 17 against the 49ers. The Hawks have two Sunday night games, a Thursday night game and a Monday night game. Three of the primetime games are at home.

Four prime time games for #Seahawks and three of them are at home. — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) April 21, 2017

The Hawks will not have consecutive road trips, a rarity for the team.

No consecutive road trips this season for #Seahawks – can't remember the last time that happened. — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) April 21, 2017

John Schneider, the Seahawks General Manager, told Q13 News’ Aaron Levine it’s nice the Hawks don’t have back-to-back roadtrips to the East Coast.

“I think the way it lined up – not having back to back road games on the East Coast – is a big deal for us,” Schneider said.

At home, the Hawks will play: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons.

Away, the Hawks will play: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers.