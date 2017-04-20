× Fire damages multiple RVs at Snohomish storage facility

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Fire burned several RVs early Wednesday at a storage facility in Snohomish.

Firefighters were called around 3:00 a.m. to the report of a commercial building fire on Bickford Ave.

Authorities say the fire likely burned many RVs, motorhomes, boats and other personal property.

Crews say if people heard explosions, it was likely tires and propane tanks catching fire — which caused much of the damage.

It’s not yet clear how the fire started, but firefighters can begin their investigation at daybreak.

