Convicted Washington cat hoarder arrested in Oregon

SEATTLE (AP) _ A Washington woman who was convicted last year of animal cruelty for collecting over 100 cats in a recreational trailer has been arrested in Oregon for investigation of animal neglect.

The Daily Herald reports (https://goo.gl/M94z7D ) 58-year-old Kathryn St. Clare was arrested in Warrenton, Oregon Monday night.

A police officer allegedly found 41 live cats and a dead one in St. Clare’s car.

She also was arrested on Washington warrants from Snohomish County. St. Clare failed to appear for a hearing there in April 2016.

St. Clare likely will be extradited to Snohomish County once the Oregon case is resolved.