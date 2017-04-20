Cole Burbank missing: School surveillance photo shows last sighting of Camas teen; left in car, neither seen since last week

MISSING FROM CAMAS —

Camas Police say 16 year old Cole Burbank was reported missing by his parents on Thursday, April 13th.

The Camas High School surveillance photo above shows the last confirmed sighting of Cole that same morning. He was wearing a red and black checkered shirt and blue jeans.

Detectives say he left driving a 2010 Honda Accord 4-door with Washington License AKW3441.

Police say it’s likely Cole was in the vicinity of Clark College, where he attended Running Start classes, after leaving Camas High.

Cole has not been seen or heard from since. His family says this type of behavior is not common for Cole and they are very concerned for his welfare.

Immediately after taking the report, Camas Police say they began an intense investigation in the attempts to locate Cole as quickly as possible. Multiple law enforcement agencies across the region have aided in the search for Cole. Unfortunately, at this point, none of the tips have given authorities any information as to Cole’s current whereabouts.

The Camas Police say the search for Cole is a high priority and are encouraging the public to continue to stay vigilant and report all tips to (360) 693-3111 as soon as possible.