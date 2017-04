WANTED IN OTHELLO —

Othello Police say convicted felon, Vicente Miron, is wanted for a shooting that happened at an apartment on Sunday morning.

The charges on his warrant are:

Assault 1st

Assault 2nd

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st

Police say the firearm used has not been recovered and Miron is considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

If you know where he is, call Othello Police at (509) 488-3314