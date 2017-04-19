Seattle mayor on abuse allegations: ‘I want the chance to tell my story’

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Ed Murray is steadfast in his innocence: “I have my integrity — that’s all I have,” he said Wednesday, defending against accusations that he paid a troubled teenage boy for sex in the 1980s.

In an interview with Q13 News at his home on Seattle’s Capitol Hill, with his husband Michael seated next to him, Murray said he is in the fight of his life to clear his name.

“If I lose, everything I have done, everything I have worked for, the most important thing to me – my integrity – it will be gone,” he said. “My life as I know it will be over at 62. I’ll be labeled an unemployable pedophile.”