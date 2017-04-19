Q13 FOX Facebook WE DAY Nomination Sweepstakes Official Rules

1. SPONSOR: Tribune Broadcasting Seattle, LL, 1813 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

2. CONTEST PERIOD: Nomination period begins Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 5:00am PST and ends on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 5:00pm PST.

3. CONTEST ENTRY: To enter, Entrants will go to the Q13 FOX Facebook page (facebook.com/q13fox) and click on the WE DAY application or link. You must have a Facebook account to enter. If you don’t already have a Facebook account, visit http://www.facebook.com to create one. It is free to create an account. By clicking the application you will be directed to the Sweepstakes entry form on which you will be required to provide all information requested, including without limitation name, telephone number, date of birth, address valid email address, name of person you are nominating, school’s name of the person you are nominating and at least a 500-word entry as to why you are nominating the person. As noted, entrants may enter only once. All entries must be received no later than 5:00pm (PST) on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Any entries submitted after this date and time will not be eligible. By entering, each entrant acknowledges that (i) the Sweepstakes is no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook and (ii) information provided is being disclosed to sponsor and not to Facebook. All entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be returned. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. In the event of a dispute as to any registration, the authorized account holder of the email address or account used to register will be deemed to be the registrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address.

4. ELIGIBILITY: VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. This Sweepstakes is open only to legal U.S. residents residing within the KCPQ viewing area in the State of Washington, who are between the ages of 13-18 years as of April 20, 2017. Entrants must possess valid state or government-issued identification or other proof of identity and residency, as determined by Sponsors. Employees of KCPQ and WE and their parent companies, participating sponsors, employees of other television or radio stations, and all their subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, will determine the eligibility of any and all contestants

5. PRIZE: Two (2) tickets to WE Day at the KeyArena on Friday, April 21, 2017. Prize cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by winner. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash for prize, for any reason. Costs of transportation, parking and any other cost not specifically included in the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will KCPQ award more prizes than provided for in these Rules. All federal, state and local taxes on the value of the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner.

6. WINNER SELECTION: Ten (10) winners will be chosen from a panel of KCPQ judges on Thursday, April 20, 2017 around 5pm PST, subject to eligibility verification and compliance with these Rules. Winners must be between the ages of 13-18 years. The selected winners must have a valid Facebook account, email address or phone number where they can be notified, and KCPQ will attempt to notify winner via that account, email address or phone number. Winners will have 1 hour to respond, if they fail to do so during the allotted time, KCPQ reserves the right to disqualify the selected winner and award the prize to another entrant chosen by the panel of KCPQ judges. All results are unofficial until winner is verified.

7. PRIZE ACCEPTANCE/RESTRICTIONS: The selected winners will be subject to verification of winner’s name, age and eligibility. In order to claim the prize, winners must be available to attend the WE Day event at KeyArena located at Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109 on Friday, April 21, 2017, beginning at 9am PST. If winner is unable to be at the event, the winner will forfeit the prize and another entrant chosen by the panel of KCPQ judges will be selected (time permitting).

8. GENERAL CONDITIONS:

a. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST, AND KCPQ reserves the right to seek prosecution of the offender to the fullest extent of the law.

b. KCPQ is not responsible and shall not be liable for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind caused by Entrant’s participation in the Contest or Winner’s or his/her guest’s receipt or use of the Prize. All entrants agree to release, indemnify and hold harmless Tribune Broadcasting Seattle, LLC, its parent companies and affiliates, and each of their respective employees, representatives, sponsors and advertisers, from any and all liability, loss, damage, costs, causes of action or claims related to the winner or guest’s participation in the Sweepstakes and receipt or the prize, including without limitation, claims for personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, emotional distress, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity or privacy. Neither the failure of KCPQ to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by KCPQ in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of KCPQ’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

c. KCPQ reserves the right, if necessary, to delay Contest announcements and/or modify Contest deadlines in its sole discretion. Any such changes will be announced and posted on KCPQ’s website at http://www.q13fox.com/contests.

d. KCPQ is not responsible for any damaged, tampered with, delayed, illegible, incomplete, inaccurate, garbled, late, lost, forged, misaddressed, misdirected, mutilated, mass machine-generated, unintelligible, incomprehensible, or entries otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, difficulties in Internet transmission or the functioning of the Facebook service. In addition, KCPQ is not responsible for any typographical errors in these Official Rules, or any promotional materials for the Sweepstakes, or for any kind of computer, electronic, hardware, software, Internet, network, technical or telephone failures and/or problems caused by KCPQ, a third party or the user, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes, or by any human, typographical, electronic, network or other error that may occur in receiving and/or processing of the entries in the Sweepstakes, or by infection by computer viruses, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or technical failure.

e. These Official Rules are governed, construed and enforced pursuant to the laws of the State of Washington, without regard to the choice of law provisions thereof.

f. This Sweepstakes is subject to the privacy policy of KCPQ, as posted on the KCPQ website at privacy.tribunemedia.com.

9. OFFICIAL RULES AND WINNERS LIST: A copy of the Official Rules or the names of the winners can be obtained beginning April 20, 2017, by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to Q13 FOX ATTN: WE DAY Facebook Nomination Contest, 1813 Westlake Ave., N, Seattle, WA 98109.

This contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook.