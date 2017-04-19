Need more ski turns? There’s still time

SEATTLE — It’s just starting to feel like spring here in the lowlands.

But in the mountains, winter is very much alive.

On Wednesday, an inch of new snow was reported at Crystal Mountain.

April 22-23 are the last days Crystal Mountain and Stevens Pass are open for winter skiing. Both still have plenty to snow. But according to a spokesperson with Crystal, interest in skiing dwindles in the spring.

The spokesperson did say they would consider opening a day or two for summer operations, for those interested in skiing the upper bowl. In 2011, skiing was open until July 16.

White Pass, Mission Ridge and Alpental at Snoqualmie Pass will all stay open a little longer this year. Both White and Mission will open until April 30. Alpental hopes to stay open until May 7.

Mount Baker has already closed for the season.

For the latest on closing dates, visit the resorts’ websites.