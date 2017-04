SEATTLE — One in 68 children in the U.S. has been identified with autism spectrum disorder, the CDC says. That’s 30 percent higher than previous estimates reported in 2012.

We don’t know what causes autism. But we do know that with the right support, there can be hope.

In the attached video, you’re going to meet three families, raising kids on the autism spectrum disorder.

