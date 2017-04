OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have identified the 36-year-old commercial geoduck diver who died in Puget Sound on Tuesday.

The Olympian reports Daniel Hall, of Olympia, died after he was pulled aboard a commercial geoduck boat near Fox Island.

Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer says CPR was attempted but the man was confirmed dead when he arrived at a Tacoma hospital. Troyer says he worked on the commercial boat for the Squaxin Island Tribe.

The Coast Guard is investigating.