City warns $440,000 in fines could have cost tree-cutting West Seattle homeowners even more

SEATTLE– The City of Seattle is taking a stand against cutting down city-owned trees. Now West Seattle homeowners who admitted to chopping down dozens of green space trees will have to pay. That price tag for two families is $440,000 dollars as part of a settlement agreement announced Wednesday. The more 70 trees, each about six inches in diameter, used to grow on a steep slope above Admiral Way in West Seattle. The city says the neighbors simply wanted a better view.

“Trees are a vital resource,” says City Attorney Pete Holmes, “and this settlement puts people on notice that we will not allow any unauthorized cutting of city-owned trees.”

This is the partial city view from the front deck view that Marty and Karrie Riemer have at their home where 35th Avenue SW dead ends into the green space. The neighbors across the street, Stanley and Mary Harrelson, face the identical penalties. No one was home at either house when Q13 News reached out for reaction to the settlement.

In what amounts to about 6-thousand dollars per chopped down tree, it’s a price the city attorney Pete Holmes says is actually a good deal. Holmes says they would have levied much larger fines against the homeowners if the two families didn’t name 11 other neighbors who may have been a part of this and another separate clearing of trees nearby. The second clearing of trees brings the felled tree count to a total of around 150. These 11 neighbors now face similar charges and fines in a new revised legal complaint. The current fines against the Riemer and Harrelson families are the harshest leveled against tree cutting vigilantes since 2003. In that case, a federal judge living in the Mount Baker neighborhood cut down more than 100 cherry trees that were obscuring Lake Washington views. The 2003 fine then was roughly $4,500 per tree.

For neighbors in the East Admiral neighborhood, they say it’s a tough call since views of the skyline and water are so cherished in that neighborhood. “Safety is safety,” says mom Pamela Ornstil. “That green belt is probably there for a reason.”

City officials say the steep formerly forested slope is above Admiral Way and the approaches to the West Seattle bridge. They say if this slope were to slide it could endanger important city arterial roads and disrupt the roughly 25-thousand vehicles daily they estimate use that use just Admiral Way. “That’s a pretty steep fine,” says West Seattle resident Annette Corbin. She says her parents live on a green belt and as the trees grew over time, they considered the trees their view. “We do need the green belt, and it is against the law. Maybe they should have thought of that before they started cutting.”

The City Attorney says the tree cutting service hired to do the work of cutting the green space trees will not be held responsible for damages. City Councilor for District 1, which includes this part of West Seattle, is Lisa Herbold. She says it was difficult determining the appropriate fine. “That importance focusing on our efforts on enforcement, is to really send a message that we have to make sure that our sanctions are significant enough to deter this activity in the future,” says Councilor Herbold. “Penalties have to be strong enough so that those with financial means don’t see this as a shortcut, ‘pay a small settlement and get your views’.”

As for the pending litigation against the other neighbors, they could be on the hook for fines or possibly more. The City Attorney Holmes says the laws currently on the books here in the Evergreen State are still quite stiff when it comes to timber theft and Holmes says criminal options remain on both the misdemeanor and felony levels.

Of the current $440,000 in fines levied against the two families at the end of 35th Avenue SW, 20% (about $100,000) will go to the mayor’s green jobs for youth campaign and also to his summer camps program. The city parks department remaining money will be used to clear out the felled trees, stabilize the slope, and replant more trees.