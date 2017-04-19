Car prowl caught on camera in Tacoma security company parking lot

TACOMA, Wash. — High resolution surveillance cameras captured a car prowl at a security office Tuesday in Tacoma.

The cameras show a vehicle enter a downtown Tacoma parking lot. Minutes later the driver of that vehicle can be seen allegedly prowling vehicles. When the suspect vehicle pulls away, one of the parked car’s windows appears to have been smashed.

The crime happened in a peculiar place, in the parking at Roblee’s Total Security. It’s a location many image would be immune to such crimes.

While year-to-year thefts from vehicles have dropped by nearly 20% in the city of Tacoma, several other Pierce County communities are seeing double-digit increases.

Tacoma Police are investigating Tuesday’s incident. Anyone with information about the vehicle or incident is asked to call detectives.