‘Bomb-Threatening Bandit:’ Olympia Police say suspect’s note warned he had gun, explosive device

WANTED IN OLYMPIA —

Olympia Police need your help identifying a bank robber who hit the Sound Credit Union on Wednesday.

Detectives say he passed a teller a demand note threatening he had a gun and an explosive device — but never showed either.

Police think he’s the same person pictured below at a Key Bank on Friday that he was possibly casing.

Detectives think he’s black or mixed-race, in his 20’s.

If you know his name a guaranteed $1,000 cash reward is yours. Just call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.