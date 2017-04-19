× Bellingham detectives seek info in 2014 murder-for-hire plot

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Detectives are seeking more information about a 2014 case that nearly left a woman dead. The suspected killer took his own life, but investigators are still searching for the person who may be responsible for the murder-for-hire plot.

According to Bellingham police, a Ferndale woman was attacked by an armed intruder. She was bound with her hands behind her neck before the suspect slit her throat and fired a handgun at her.

The woman was able to get outside and get help from a neighbor.

The suspect fled the scene in the woman’s car. Police found the suspect nearby. After a high-speed pursuit, the suspect Chad Horne killed himself.

Horne’s girlfriend Lesley Villatoro was sentenced to 40 years in prison for being an accomplice.

“Detectives working the case still have some unanswered questions and are seeking information on the case,” said spokesperson Danette Beckley.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Call the hotline anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.