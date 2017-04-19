Read the full statement on Aaron Hernandez’s suicide

The Massachusetts Department of Correction put out this statement Wednesday after former NFL star Aaron Hernandez was found hanging from a bed sheet in his prison cell:

“On April 19, 2017 Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m., lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital.

"Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing. Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.

"The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues.

"Mr. Hernandez's next of kin have been notified."