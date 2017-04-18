Renton man arrested for his 11th DUI, State Patrol says

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol said Tuesday that a 59-year-old Renton man has been arrested for his 11th DUI.

The State Patrol said a trooper and a trooper cadet were stopped on the ramp leading from southbound Interstate 5 to Albro for another matter when a sedan pulled in behind them on the shoulder at 2 a.m. on Friday, April 14. “Due to several indicators of impairment … the individual was placed under arrest for DUI,” the State Patrol said in a news release.

A review of the driver's criminal history showed he had 10 prior DUIs, two of which met the criteria for felony DUI, and had a requirement that he drive with an Ignition Interlock Device, "which was not present in the vehicle he was driving," the State Patrol said.

A search warrant for a blood draw was obtained and results are pending, the State Patrol said. But the man was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of felony DUI.

Q13 News is not identifying the man because he has not been formally charged.