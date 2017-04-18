Police: 2 shot, 1 fatally, outside Kent gas station

KENT, Wash. — Police say one man is dead and another is facing life-threatening injuries after an overnight shooting outside a Kent gas station.

The shooting happened behind a 76 Station at 64th Avenue South and West Meeker Street shortly after 12 a.m. Tuesday. One man was able to make it inside the gas station to tell the clerk to call 911, but the other died outside.

The survivor was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Kent police are looking at surveillance video from the gas station. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Stay with Q13 News for the latest.