Homeless people living underneath I-705 in Tacoma forced to leave

TACOMA — A growing homeless camp underneath an overpass into downtown Tacoma will be shut down Tuesday morning. Notices were posted around the encampment under the I-705 overpass near East 26th Street letting people know they can no longer live in the area.

The homeless encampment is often referred to as Tacoma’s “Jungle.” There are rows of tents under the overpass along with piles of garbage. Last year, Seattle’s infamous homeless camp “The Jungle” underneath I-5 was closed due to safety concerns.

For the past couple of weeks, the Washington State Department of Transportation says outreach teams have been going to the homeless camp to connect people with resources.

The cleanup is expected to begin 9:30 Tuesday morning.