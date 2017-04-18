× Gilliam to join 49ers after Seahawks decline to match offer

SEATTLE – Garry Gilliam is gone, but you certainly haven’t seen the last of him.

The Seattle Seahawks declined to match the offer Gilliam got from the 49ers, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported, meaning Gilliam would sign with San Francisco on Tuesday.

That was fast: The #Seahawks will not match OT Garry Gilliam’s offer sheet and he’s headed to SF now to sign with the #49ers, source said 🖋 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 18, 2017

Gilliam reportedly got a one-year, $2.2 million offer sheet from San Francisco.

Gilliam played both tackle positions for the Seahawks, starting 30 games in three seasons.

Perhaps the high point of his time with the Seahawks came in a 2015 playoff game against the Packers, when Jon Ryan threw a 19-yard TD pass to Gilliam on a fake field goal that sparked a comeback from a 16-0 deficit in the third quarter.

He first joined the team as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State in 2014.