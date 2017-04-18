× Elder abuse cases at ‘epidemic’ levels in Washington state, an upcoming law aims to fight problem

SEATTLE – Weeks after Mariana Cooper lost her daughter to cancer, a woman who befriended Cooper started exploiting her grief.

“She convinced my grandmother to get a reverse mortgage on her house,” Amy Lecoq said.

From there the financial predator convinced the 87 year-old widow to lend her money.

“This is a crime based on a relationship so in a lot of ways there are grooming behaviors that go into it,” Lecoq said.

Cooper’s granddaughter wishes now she had spotted the red flags, the increased isolation and early dementia.

“She was passable in her behavior we never worried about her memory,” Lecoq said.

It was only after the scamming incident that family members learned Cooper had early dementia.

By that time it was too late, Cooper loaned more than $200,000 of her life savings.

“We were shocked we didn’t know what to do, do we call the police do we call Adult Protective Services,” Lecoq said.

Cases like Cooper’s are skyrocketing.

In 2016, APS says they received more than 42,000 reports of alleged abuse against vulnerable adults.

The reason why the 42,000 cases are significant is because when you compare it to 2014 it’s a 62% increase. In 2014 there were 25,889 cases reported.

In 2008 there was 14,337 cases meaning a nearly 200% increase if you compare 2008 to 2016.

The aging baby boomer population is one of the reasons for the growing trend.

“Physical and financial abuse of the elderly is at epidemic proportions now,” Rep. Roger Goodman said.

Sadly, majority of the times, the perpetrators are family members.

Goodman is behind a recent bill that will strengthen penalties.

“The governor will certainly sign the bill,” Goodman said.

The bill will also give victims more time 6 years instead of 3 to go after scammers.

“Financial abuse of the elderly is often not discovered in time,” Goodman said.

Goodman says extending the statute of limitations will help prosecutors get more convictions.

Lecoq lobbied lawmakers to make the changes in hopes of saving others.

For her grandmother it is too late.

“My grandmother will never be who she was before, she’s lost everything she worries about every dollar that comes in,” Lecoq said.

At 87 years-old Cooper has to struggle to pay the bills, her pride and independence taking a hit.

The main advice Lecoq has for everyone is to have frequent conversation with parents and older loved ones about finances even though it may be uncomfortable.

“I suggest that the whole family has the conversation together, if everyone in the family is talking to the vulnerable adult in their life about this topic it’s less likely that one of them will take advantage,” Lecoq said.