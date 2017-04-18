Crews begin sweep of Tacoma’s ‘Jungle’ homeless camp under I-705

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. – Police, outreach organizations, and clean-up arrived at the unauthorized Tacoma homeless camp early Tuesday morning.

By 9 a.m. the Washington State Department of Transportation began clearing out the camp. Crews need the camp empty to mend fencing and remove graffiti.

People from the city of Tacoma and outreach organizations began offering services and alternative shelter options to residents last week. Residents at the camp told Q13 News approximately 30 homeless people remained in the camp by Tuesday morning.

The Tacoma Rescue Mission is only blocks away from the camp but told Q13 News the facility is scrambling to help find everyone displaced a safe place to shelter.

City officials said outreach teams would continue for several weeks to help connect people with services.