Commercial geoduck diver dies in Puget Sound

GIG HARBOR, Wash. (AP) — A 36-year-old commercial geoduck diver died Tuesday in the Puget Sound, authorities said.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter that the sheriff’s dive team responded to a report Tuesday afternoon of an unresponsive diver near Fox Island.

Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer told The News Tribune (https://goo.gl/Qywg9a ) that when authorities arrived, the people who had called 911 had the man on a commercial geoduck boat about 100 yards from the shoreline.

Troyer says CPR was attempted but the man was confirmed dead when he arrived at a hospital.

Deputies are investigating.