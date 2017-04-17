× Tony Reed sentenced to prison for covering up Arlington couple’s murder

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A man who admitted to helping his brother hide the bodies of an Arlington couple has been sentenced to 14 months in prison.

Multiple media outlets reported that 50-year-old Tony Reed was sentenced Monday in connection with the 2016 deaths of Monique Patenaude and Patrick Shunn near Arlington.

Reed previously pleaded guilty to two counts of rendering criminal assistance as part of a plea deal in which he agreed to testify at his brother’s upcoming murder trial in Snohomish County.

His brother, John Reed, has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. He’s accused of fatally shooting the 46-year-old Patenaude and 45-year-old Patrick Shunn over a long-standing property dispute.

In the video above, Michael Shunn, the father of victim Patrick Shunn, urges the court to keep the Reed family 'off the street'.

The Reeds' parents have also pleaded not guilty to rendering criminal assistance in the case.

