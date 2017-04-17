× #SonicBoomDay encourages fans to voice support for return of NBA to Seattle

SEATTLE — A University of Washington professor urged people to take time Monday to contact city leaders about how they feel about the future of professional basketball in Seattle and the various arena proposals. The day is dubbed, “Sonic Boom Day.”

Professor Jeffrey Shulman said he wanted everyone to call, tweet or write to city council members, no matter their opinion.

“Sonic Boom day is not just about sports it’s about taking control of the future of this city and having your voice heard. Everyone’s voice matters whether you’re a sports fan or not and now is the time to express that,” said Shulman.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMENTARY: The arena end game should be – MUST be – a Sonics return to Seattle

Shulman told people to be respectful when reaching out to city council members. He also said to tell them where you live, share what you want and reasons for it, be concise, avoid threats of any kind and thank your council member or aide.

He also provided a sample script for you to use:

I live in WHERE YOU LIVE . I am reaching out in support of CHOOSE: A SODO ARENA / A SEATTLE CENTER ARENA . I have been learning about the key issues from ENTER INFORMATION SOURCE (E.G., SEATTLE GROWTH PODCAST). I believe CHOOSE: SODO/ SEATTLE CENTER , is the right choice because WRITE ONE TO THREE REASONS . I hope you will support ENTER ARENA . Thank you for your time.

People took their opinions to Twitter, using the hashtag #SonicBoomDay

Dear @SeattleCouncil we must bring the #NBA and #NHL back to Seattle and create a new generation of sonic fans in this area.

#SonicBoomDay — Nelson Amador (@SeattleNelson11) April 17, 2017

@seattlecouncil At the "Space Needle" in Basel, Switzerland - Bring back the Sonics and I will make my first trip to Seattle! #sonicboomday pic.twitter.com/x0unquF0Fi — Rob Marland (@BaubleRob) April 17, 2017

It's time to bring our boys back to #Seattle PLEASE BRING BACK OUR SEATTLE SUPER SONICS!!! #SonicBoomDay — Holly Chisa (@HollyChisa) April 17, 2017

Just found this in my desk. The ticket stub to the last game I went to 10 years ago. Pretty fitting for #sonicboomday #BringBackOurSonics pic.twitter.com/ldZKDbhHe1 — Luis (@Gonzales_Lui) April 17, 2017

Dear @SeattleCouncil please do your part to ensure our team has a home. We need action in bringing back our Sonics!#sonicboomday pic.twitter.com/8ho0beO8Yq — Ryan Shea (@rcshea17) April 17, 2017

NEXT: The arena end game should be – MUST be – a Sonics return to Seattle