Shamus VonBerks: Crime Stoppers tips lead to deadly hit and run suspect’s identity; wanted in Pierce County

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

The search is on for deadly hit and run suspect, Shamus VonBerks.

He has a nationwide warrant for his arrest.

He’s also wanted for driving with a suspended license at the time of the hit and run.

He’s accused of hitting 45 year old Earl Switzer, Jr. with a vehicle in Parkland in February — leaving Switzer lying in the middle of the road. Switzer later died in the hospital from his injuries.

Pierce County prosecutors say VonBerks was identified through Crime Stoppers tips and great investigative work by deputies.

Detectives think he may have fled to Florida.

He also has a warrant for not paying Child Support.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.