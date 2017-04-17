Fire damages 3-story building in Sedro-Woolley (VIDEO)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. -- Nobody was hurt when fire ripped through a Sedro-Woolley business early Monday morning.

According to Sedro-Woolley police, authorities were called shortly after 3:00 a.m. to the report of some electrical wires sparking near a dumpster.

When officers arrived, a three-story building at Woodworth and Metcalf streets called Video West was on fire.

By 7 a.m., firefighters were still putting out hot spots.

The fire marshal was called to the scene and will begin investigating as soon as it is safe to enter the building.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Stay with Q13 News for the latest.