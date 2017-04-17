× Search for hiker in Olympic National Park suspended

BREMERTON, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office has suspended its search for a 20-year-old hiker missing in Olympic National Park for the past week.

The Kitsap Sun reports that Zach Krull had been hiking alone near Lake Cushman when he was reported overdue April 10.

Search teams were hindered by bad weather and severe avalanche danger. Sheriff’s Lt. Jason Dracobly says a helicopter crew on Friday did see a set of footprints that vanished near a slide, but they couldn’t confirm it was Krull’s.

Krull was a new transfer to The Evergreen State College in Olympia. His family told the sheriff’s office he was well-equipped but apparently did not have an avalanche beacon.

Search crews found Krull’s tent in the Staircase campground along with some of his belongings.