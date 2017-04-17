Seahawks restricted free agent tackle Garry Gilliam reportedly signs offer sheet with 49ers

SEATTLE — Seahawks restricted free agent tackle Garry Gilliam on Monday signed an offer sheet for a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, The Sacramento Bee’s Matt Barrows reported.

The Seahawks have five days to either match the contract or let Gilliam, 26, go to their division rival.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the 49ers’ offer is a one-year, $2.2 million deal.

Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times tweeted that the Seahawks tender to Gilliam was a one-year, $1.797 million deal.

However, ESPN’s Sheil Kapadia reported that the 49ers offer included $1.4 million of guaranteed money, and the Seahawks tender contains no guaranteed money.

“Seahawks are now deciding whether to match a reported $2.2M for one year. Seems unlikely they will,” Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune tweeted Monday night.

Gilliam played tight end at Penn State until his senior year, when he asked to be converted to offensive tackle. He was signed by the Seahawks after he went undrafted in 2014. He has started 30 games over the last three seasons, most of them at right tackle.