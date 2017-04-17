Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Yes, Mike McGinn is running for Seattle mayor again.

McGinn, who served as mayor from 2010-14, tweeted Monday morning an image that read "Keep Seattle McGinn 2017" indicating he is challenging Ed Murray.

This comes just weeks after a man filed a lawsuit accusing Murray of sex abuse of the then-teenage boy over a period of several years in the 1980s. Murray has denied the allegations and said he intends to continue to serve as mayor and seek re-election this year.

McGinn's tweet comes just weeks before the filing deadline for the November election.

McGinn said he will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Watch it live here on Q13FOX.com and on Facebook live.

This is a developing story and will be updated.