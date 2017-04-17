Everett teen who left her newborn in dumpster sentenced to 6 months in jail

EVERETT, Wash. — An 18-year-old Everett girl who who left her newborn baby in a dumpster after giving birth in a shower was sentenced Monday to six months in jail.

On March 25, 2016, a passerby heard what sounded like cries coming from the dumpster at the Mirabella Apartments in the 800 block of 112th Street SE and called police. Officers found a newborn baby boy still alive in the dumpster.

Later, police detectives received an anonymous tip “indicating that a local high-school girl was potentially the mother. The girl had been pregnant while attending school but dropped out for about a month. Upon returning, she was no longer pregnant and refused to talk with friends about what happened,” the Everett Police said in a news release at the time.

Detectives located the 18-year-old, Samantha Houston, and she “admitted to giving birth on March 25th and panicked. She wrapped the newborn in a towel and walked with him outside. She stated she didn’t know what to do and placed the newborn in the dumpster,” the release said.

She was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of a charge of abandonment of a dependent person.

The police said the newborn, now in the custody of the state Department of Social and Health Services, is reported to be healthy.

Newborn baby boy found alive in Everett dumpster, taken to hospital

Everett teenager charged for leaving her newborn in dumpster

Woman who found baby in dumpster: ‘I just kind of fell on my knees, started crying’