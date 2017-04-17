× Edmonds police investigating the spraying of swastikas on several vehicles, homes

EDMONDS, Wash. — Police said Monday swastikas were spray painted on several vehicles and residences overnight, and they are investigating it as a possible hate crime although the victims don’t feel they were targeted.

Police said in a news release that residents in the Westgate neighborhood filed two reports of vandalism involving swastikas, and then throughout the day there were five more reports of similar vandalism in other areas.

“At this point none of the victims feel that they were targeted due to their race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation or mental, physical or sensory handicap,” police said in a news release.

“However, the Edmonds Police Department is continuing to investigate these crimes as possible hate crimes in addition to the crime of vandalism,” police said.

Police notified the local FBI office to “make them aware of the situation,” police said.

Police Chief Al Compaan said, “This sort of criminal behavior has no place in our society and is strongly condemned by me and any who stand up for the law and basic human dignity. We are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects.”