Democrats three times more likely to unfriend people with opposing political views

Democrats are three times more likely than Republicans to unfriend someone on social media because of their political views.

That’s according to the Public Religion Research Institute, a nonpartisan research group.

The findings from their study concluded that 24% of democrats have deleted a person on social media for having opposing political views following the 2016 election. Only 9% of Republicans said they deleted someone because of their political views.

Similarly, the study found that 28% of liberals and 8% of conservatives unfriended someone they disagreed with politically.