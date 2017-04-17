× Compost company Cedar Grove happy with win in odor lawsuit

MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) _ A compost company says it’s relieved to have won a lawsuit over odors that might have emanated from its plant in Everett.

The Daily Herald reports (https://goo.gl/pcRHVK ) that a Snohomish County jury ruled earlier this month in favor of Cedar Grove Composting in a case brought by James Moffat, a Marysville resident who was among 350 plaintiffs in four lawsuits filed against thecompany in King and Snohomish counties.

Attorneys agreed to try Moffat’s case first, to get a sense of how the other cases could play out, but the outcome does not directly affect the other cases.

Cedar Grove says it tries to control any odors from its plants. The company argued residents couldn’t prove the odors came from its plants. The area is also home to a topsoil company, two municipal wastewater treatment plants and the Snohomish River estuary.