× Ballard lifeguard charged with filming in women’s locker room

BALLARD, Wash. – Prosecutors said a 19-year-old lifeguard told police he set up a video recording in the women’s locker room because his girlfriend was gone and he “has needs.”

Rory Hendrik Carlson was charged with attempted voyeurism for the February incident at the Ballard Pool.

According to charging documents, another employee noticed a pile of clothes on the floor of the women’s staff locker room. She went to pick them up, and figured out they were supporting an iPhone that was actively recording.

She said the when she played it back, it showed Carlson backing away from the phone and looked like he was watching to make sure it didn’t fall over.

The woman took the phone, called her boss and then called the police. Soon, Carlson complained that he’d lost his phone and staff members pretended to look for it until the police showed up.

Court documents say detectives couldn’t access what was on the phone without the lock code, and “as a result, the defendant is charged at this time with only attempted voyeurism.”

Carlson is scheduled to be arraigned April 27.