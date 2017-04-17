3-year-long I-5 construction project begins today in King County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – You know it’s summertime in Western Washington when the Washington State Department of Transportation announces major construction projects.

The agency’s plan is to rehabilitate nearly 22-miles of Interstate-5 through a series of weekend lane closures between Kent and Seattle over the next three years.

The closures will happen mostly at night, according to WSDOT, and will replace concrete panels and resurface the northbound lanes of the freeway.

While northbound lanes of I-5 will remain open at all times, the agency is warning drivers the number of open lanes may be severely limited.

Many other construction projects are scheduled this summer across the Puget Sound region.