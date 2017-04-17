× 18-year-old taking his first drive on motorcycle killed when he crashes in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — An 18-year-old high school student taking his first drive on a motorcycle was killed when he struck a curb, was ejected and hit a light pole Monday, the Washington State Patrol said.

Peter Shulga, a senior at Ferndale High School, was killed on Monument Drive, near Josie Lane, in Ferndale.

Shulga was driving a Honda CBR 600 motorcycle for the first time around 3:30 p.m., the State Patrol said. In his first 30 minutes of riding, Shulga failed to negotiate a curve, struck a curb, was ejected and hit a light pole. The motorcycle came to came to rest in a pond.

The State Patrol said the helmet he was wearing was not fitted properly, and may not have been strapped.