TUKWILA, Wash. — A woman in her 30s faces felony assault charges after she allegedly bit an officer in Tukwila Saturday night.

The Tukwila Police Department said an off-duty officer attempted to break-up a fight between several people. As the officer pulled a woman away from the fight, she bit him drawing blood.

Tukwila police tweeted a photo of the officer’s arm.

Adult female arrested for felony assault last night after biting an officer who was breaking up a fight. 🚨 #ZombieApocalypse pic.twitter.com/yuk1xnIXsP — Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) April 16, 2017

No word if more charges will be filed.