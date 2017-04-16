× Washington state police seize weapons, ammo from felon preparing for a ‘zombie apocalypse’

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police in Washington state have seized 36 guns along with about 40,000 rounds of ammunition and taken into custody a convicted felon who isn’t allowed to own firearms.

The Spokesman-Review reports that Spokane police on Thursday arrested 62-year-old Robert W. Crampton.

He faces 10 charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and is being held in the Spokane County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Police say a tipster told police that Crampton was preparing for a “zombie apocalypse” as well as potential other doomsday scenarios.

Crampton’s criminal history includes battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon after he opened fire on police in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Spokane police also found ballistic vests at the home.