‘SNL’ brings laughs with Jimmy Fallon’s Kushner, Melissa McCarthy’s Spicer as Easter Bunny

For its first live show coast-to-coast, “Saturday Night Live” brought out Jimmy Fallon as Jared Kushner and Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer as the Easter Bunny.

Fallon, who was Saturday night’s host, joined the “SNL” Trump administration as Trump son-in-law and adviser, Kushner, while McCarthy returned as Spicer to give a special Easter apology.

The “Tonight Show” host opened Saturday’s show by walking into the Oval Office as Kushner in a sports jacket, bullet-proof vest and sunglasses to find out if he or adviser Steve Bannon, portrayed as the Grim Reaper, would be let go from the White House.

In order to find out which adviser he was going to keep, Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump held an elimination in the style of his old reality show, “The Apprentice.”

Baldwin’s Trump then said the winner would be able to continue to advise him and would receive $100,000 courtesy of L’Oreal cosmetics, while the other would “have to join Kellyanne Conway in the basement.”

Ultimately, Baldwin’s Trump chose Fallon’s Kushner.

“Jared, you’re such an inspiration,” Baldwin as Trump said. “You’ve shown everybody that if you are born rich and marry my daughter, you can do anything you want.”

Baldwin’s Trump then let Fallon’s Kushner sit at “his new desk” while he sat at a smaller desk and played with toys in the Oval Office.

Fallon, who didn’t talk during the sketch, then joined Baldwin’s Trump in saying the show’s signature sign-on catchphrase, “Live from New York … It’s Saturday night!”

But “SNL” wasn’t done with the Trump administration.

Later in the episode, the variety show brought out McCarthy’s press secretary dressed as the Easter Bunny to apologize for comments Spicer made earlier this week about Hitler and the Holocaust.

“You all got your wish this week, Spicy finally made a mistake,” McCarthy’s Spicer said.

Saturday night wasn’t special just for bringing out big stars but also for being the first time in the long history of “SNL” that the show went live at the same time coast-to-coast.