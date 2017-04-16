× Seahawk Tyler Lockett shares his faith at Eastridge’s Easter services

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Seattle Seahawk Tyler Lockett shared his strong faith at Eastridge Church in Issaquah Sunday.

The wide receiver told the Easter morning crowd that he hated church as a kid, even hiding or faking being sick when his mother and grandmother made him go.

But eventually, a pastor led him to his powerful faith.

"I think the biggest thing was when I started actually trying to live for God," Lockett told the crowd. "I realized the gifts and everything he equipped me to be able to do ... I was able to see it a lot clearer when I actually started being able to live for him."

Lockett says he trusted God after breaking his leg last season.

He also says sometimes we need adversity to strengthen us and help us appreciate when good things happen.